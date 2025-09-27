Sochey: Ritualistic cleansing or thinking?

ਸੋਚੈ ਸੋਚਿ ਨ ਹੋਵਈ ਜੇ ਸੋਚੀ ਲਖ ਵਾਰ ॥

Sochey Soch Na Hovaye, Jey Sochee Lakh Vaar

Sochey – Ritualistic cleansing / bathing at places of pilgrimages.

Soch – Purification.

Na Hovayee – Does not come about.

Jey Sochee (nasal) – Should I cleanse myself.

Lakh Vaar – A hundred thousand times.

He cannot be realized within me through ritualistic cleansing, bathing or purification at places of pilgrimages even if I cleanse myself a hundred thousand times. (SGGS, P1)

Note: The commonly accepted translation of this verse is “By thinking, He cannot be reduced to thought, even by thinking hundreds of thousands of times.” (Sant Singh MD Translation). Such a translation is defective on five grounds.

Firstly, Soch and Sochey wrongly translated as “thinking.” The word “Soch” is defined as ritual cleansing / purification in Gurbani in the following verse:

ਸੋਚ ਕਰੈ ਦਿਨਸੁ ਅਰੁ ਰਾਤਿ ॥ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਮੈਲੁ ਨ ਤਨ ਤੇ ਜਾਤਿ ॥

Soch Karey Dins Ar Raat. Mun Kee Meil Na Tun Tey Jaat. SGGS page 265.

Secondly, accepting such a (defective) translation means accepting the notion that Sikhi negates thinking. Thinking is mandated in Sikhi. Guru Nanak makes clear on page 229 of the SGGS that spiritual ignorance results from the non-use of one’s intellect in matters pertaining to spirituality.

ਅੰਧੇ ਅਕਲੀ ਬਾਹਰੇ ਕਿਆ ਤਿਨ ਸਿਉ ਕਹੀਐ ॥

Andhey Aklee Baharey Kya Tin Sio Kaheay.

And again on page 1245, where the use of one’s intellect in spirituality is commanded:

ਅਕਲੀ ਸਾਹਿਬੁ ਸੇਵੀਐ ਅਕਲੀ ਪਾਈਐ ਮਾਨੁ ॥

Aklee Sahib Sayveay Aklee Payeay Maan.

Thirdly, thinking is not tangible (Lakh Vaar is for things that can be counted). Thinking is measured in how intensely it is done.

SEE ALSO: Karminder’s ‘real deal’ in 5 new books on Sikhi

Fourthly, such a (mis) translation misses the context that is provided by Guru Nanak in the First Salok above pertaining to realization of the Creator within ourselves – and not without.

Fifth, such a (mis) translation further misses the context that is provided by the remaining verses of this paurri (each of which mentions one specific ritual) relating to non-realization of the Creator through worthless rituals – ritualistic cleansing being one of them and the subject of this verse ਸੋਚੈ ਸੋਚਿ ਨ ਹੋਵਈ ਜੇ ਸੋਚੀ ਲਖ ਵਾਰ ॥ Sochey Soch Na Hovaye, Jey Sochee Lakh Vaar

“Thinking and or Reducing the Creator to thought” is NOT a ritual – hence out of context for this first paurri.

Source: UNDERSTANDING NITNEM: JUP, SODAR AND SOHELA by Karminder Singh Dhillon, Page 88

UNDERSTANDING NITNEM: JUP, SODAR AND SOHELA by Karminder Singh Dhillon

(If you’re keen to purchase the copy, kindly WhatsApp your name and contact to Sardar Pritam Singh, +60 16-216 2474)

RELATED STORY:

Knowing Guru Nanak Sahib Ji (Asia Samachar, 26 Nov 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here