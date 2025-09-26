Missing person: Sikh man reported missing in Petaling Jaya

Missing Person Report: Harcharan Singh from Petaling Jaya

[The person has been found. All is well, according to a reader who spoke to his family – Update: Sept 26, 2025; 4.15pm)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Police are seeking the cooperation of the public to locate an 82-year-old elderly man who has been reported missing after leaving his home in Section 11 here since Tuesday (Sept 23), reported a local Malaysian newspaper.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that a report was received regarding the disappearance of Harcharan Singh Teja at 12:09 a.m. on Thursday.

“Based on information received, Harcharan Singh was last seen at around 10 a.m.

“The man is about 177 centimetres tall, weighs 90 kilograms, has light-brown (wheatish) skin, a prominent nose, and thick eyebrows and lips,” he said in a statement on Friday, according to Sinar Harian.

Anyone with information about the man can contact investigating officer Inspector Ngo Su Siao at 016-9231558 or the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-79662222.

