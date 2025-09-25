Lt (Rtd). Col. Dr Joginder Singh Sandhu (1954 – 2025), Mindef

Lt (Rtd). Col. Dr Joginder Singh Sandhu
Rtd MINDEF | Village: Bhakna Kalan Amritsar
8.9.1954 – 25.9.2025
A man of honour, love and dedication, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength. His guidance and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts.
Parents: Late Chanan Singh & Late Naranjan Kaur
Wife: Ex Matron Daram Kaur (Tuanku Mizan)
Children / Spouses:
Harmeet Singh Sandhu
Ishwinder Singh Sandhu / Rajmit Kaur Sidhu
Grandchildren: Ghenawit Kaur Sandhu
LAST RITES
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
26 September 2025, Friday
10am – 11.45am: Wake
12 noon: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
11 October 2025, Saturday, 9am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang
Contact:
Harmeet (son): 012 291 2988
Ishwin (son): 012 668 2691
Entry: 25 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
