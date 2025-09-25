Lt (Rtd). Col. Dr Joginder Singh Sandhu (1954 – 2025), Mindef

Lt (Rtd). Col. Dr Joginder Singh Sandhu

Rtd MINDEF | Village: Bhakna Kalan Amritsar

8.9.1954 – 25.9.2025

A man of honour, love and dedication, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength. His guidance and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts.

Parents: Late Chanan Singh & Late Naranjan Kaur

Wife: Ex Matron Daram Kaur (Tuanku Mizan)

Children / Spouses:

Harmeet Singh Sandhu

Ishwinder Singh Sandhu / Rajmit Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren: Ghenawit Kaur Sandhu

LAST RITES

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

26 September 2025, Friday

10am – 11.45am: Wake

12 noon: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

11 October 2025, Saturday, 9am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

Contact:

Harmeet (son): 012 291 2988

Ishwin (son): 012 668 2691

