Mata Kalwant Kaur Dhaliwal (1939 – 2025), Sentul

Mata Kalwant Kaur Dhaliwal

wife of Late Sardar Mahinder Singh Rhoda

13.3.1939 to 25. 9.2025

(Village: Bilaspura)

We lovingly call you Bee, Maa, Mummy, Dadima, Nani. Never getting tired of calling out to you with those names of endearment. It is going to be very painful not to be able to call out to you anymore. You were the center of our world, you kept us all glued together. You leave us with a big void in our lives. Thank you for all your sacrifice, love and teachings. You will always be in our hearts.

Leaving behind your children / spouses:

Mangeet Kaur / Surindar Singh (Taman Andalas)

Late Manmohan Singh / Lakhwinder Kaur

Kuldeep Kaur (Zurich, Switzerland)

Balbir Singh Rhoda / Ravneet Kaur

Amardeep Kaur / Dr. Surinder Singh

Grandchildren / spouses :

Nirmal Singh / Bupinder Kaur (Melbourne), Ricky Dietl, Satpal Singh / Sheetal Kaur, Gurdit Singh, Harpreet Kaur (Canada), Kiran / Nici (Zurich), Harrdeep Singh, Baldeep Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Amarpreet Kaur

Great Grandchildren:

Teghnihaal Singh, Balhaar Kaur and Navin

LAST RITES

Thursday, 25 September 2025

2.30pm: Cortege leaves residence

5pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium KL)

For more information, please contact :

Satpal Singh (016-3019071)

Balbir Singh (019-3160282)

Surindar Singh (017-6052350)

Gurdit Singh (017-9894094)

| Entry: 25 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

