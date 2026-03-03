Happy Holi 2026

Happy Holi

Holi is a major Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love and Spring. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna. Additionally, the day signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu.

