Kalwant Kaur (Jitta) (1942 – 2026), Kampung Chuang Rasa

KALWANT KAUR (JITTA) A/P KISHEN SINGH

(22.2.1942 – 27.2.2026)

Husband: Late Sarjit Singh (Ex-Railways)

(102, Kampung Chuang Rasa, Hulu Selangor, Selangor)

Passed away peacefully on the : 27th Feb 2026

Mother loved the simple pleasures of life – family, a quiet afternoon and a laugh over nothing. She was the best

kind of person: Simple, relaxed, honest, hardworking and kind.

Mom, thank you for your strength, wisdom, and love. We are so thankful for every sacrifice you have made.

Missed by children/spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren

ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG

14th March 2026 (Saturday), 10am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Rasa, Hulu Selangor.

Purdhuman Singh (Duma) 017 – 488 4638

Manprith Singh (Peter) 012 – 660 0316

| Entry: x March 2026 | Source: Family

