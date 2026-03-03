Kalwant Kaur (Jitta) (1942 – 2026), Kampung Chuang Rasa

KALWANT KAUR (JITTA) A/P KISHEN SINGH
(22.2.1942 – 27.2.2026)
Husband: Late Sarjit Singh (Ex-Railways)
(102, Kampung Chuang Rasa, Hulu Selangor, Selangor)
Passed away peacefully on the : 27th Feb 2026
Mother loved the simple pleasures of life – family, a quiet afternoon and a laugh over nothing. She was the best
kind of person: Simple, relaxed, honest, hardworking and kind.
Mom, thank you for your strength, wisdom, and love. We are so thankful for every sacrifice you have made.
Missed by children/spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren
ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG
14th March 2026 (Saturday), 10am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Rasa, Hulu Selangor.
Purdhuman Singh (Duma) 017 – 488 4638
Manprith Singh (Peter) 012 – 660 0316
