Spotted: Award-winning Sikh accountant attends PM’s Chinese New Year garden party

Veteran finance professional Sarjit Singh was among the invited guests at the Prime Minister’s Chinese New Year Garden Party 2026, held on March 1 at the Istana.

Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai hosted the annual celebration to thank grassroots leaders, volunteers and community partners for their service. The festive event brought together Singaporeans from across sectors in a show of appreciation and unity.

For Sarjit, the evening carried a personal resonance.

“Amidst the festive red and joyful reunions, one moment stood out — hearing ‘Hey Prof!’ not once, but from three former NTU students now serving the community. That’s when you realise: leadership and service come full circle,” he shared in a LinkedIn post reflecting on the occasion.

A senior leader at Deloitte Southeast Asia, Sarjit has built a distinguished career spanning audit, advisory and executive leadership. The Harvard-trained accountant is widely respected for delivering high-demand training programmes that bridge industry practice with professional development.

Beyond the corporate sphere, he has played a key leadership role at the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA), contributing to community uplift and social initiatives.

In 2021, he was conferred The Public Service Star (Bar) — also known as the Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang) — in recognition of his sustained contributions to public service. At the time, it was the highest national honour awarded to a Sikh in Singapore.

A former chief financial officer with extensive experience in governance and strategy, Sarjit continues to be recognised not only for his professional expertise but also for his commitment to mentorship and community leadership — values that, as the evening at the Istana affirmed, often come full circle.

