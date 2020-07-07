Second-gen Sikh officer in US armed forces. Proud to serve!

Congratulations to SikhLEAD Alumni Naureen Singh — who graduated from the United States Air Force Officer Training School. This accomplishment makes Singh a second-generation Sikh American to serve in the armed forces as an officer, following her father, Colonel (Ret.) G.B. Singh, the U.S. Army’s highest-ranking Sikh American to keep his turban while serving active duty. #SikhAmerican #Sikh —- Text & photo courtesy of Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF)

