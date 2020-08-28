Pakistani claimed arts degree from University of Punjab when applying Singapore PR. 21 years later, he was caught.

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A good run for a Pakistani living in as a permanent resident (PR) in Singapore came to a crashing stop when his pas misdeeds caught up with him

The 51-year old businessman was found to have falsely made the claim that he had an arts degree from the University of Punjab when submitting the PR application in 1997.

As it turns out, he never had any such degree. And this may cost him the PR status, which is now under review.

On Thursday (27 Aug), Mohammad Sohail failed in his appeal to the High Court against a three-week jail sentence handed down by a district court in December last year.

In dismissing the appeal, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that based on sentencing guidelines for such cases, the starting point was a custodial term of two to four weeks, reports the Straits Times.

The chief justice noted that the district judge, in imposing three weeks’ jail, had taken into account that Sohail had shown remorse by readily owning up to his wrongdoing.

Sohail first arrived in Singapore in 1995 on an employment pass and married a Singaporean woman the following year. Some time between September and October 1997, he applied for permanent residency and falsely stated that he held a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Punjab, the report added.

