Madam Devindar Kaur (Guddi) (1948 – 2022), Eng Ann, Klang / Ex – Klinik Kita staff, Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

MADAM DEVINDAR KAUR (GUDDI)

Daughter of Late Sardar Indar Singh (Sub-Inspector, Kuantan) and Late Madam Kartar Kaur

Village: Moga, Punjab, India

15.4.1948 – 14.7.2022

Husband: Late Mukhtar Singh (Mukki, Singapore) Taran Taran, Punjab, India

Children: Ravinder Singh (Ravi-Shaan E Punjab)

Sibling: Late Mohinder Kaur and Children – Ranjit Kaur (Sri Serdang)

Sibling: Late Sardar Jaswant Singh (Klang, Ex KTM) and Children – Late Jernail Singh (Don), Perminder Kaur, Perminder Singh, Jesvinder Singh, Keshminder Singh, Selvinder Kaur

Grandchildren: Rajinder Singh, Sarjit Singh, Gurdesh Singh, Tesvin Kaur, Evvereesh Singh, Kareeshme Kaur, Harvisanth Singh, Jazvin Kaur, Shcevaany Kaur, Shareena, Richelle Jasmine Kaur, Saraa Stella Kaur

Grandchildren’s Spouses: Vijay Rajan, Heng Sinang, Jagdish Singh

Great Grandchildren: Narain Singh, Mishaleeni Naidu, Nashveend Naidu

Klinik Kita Management & Staff Family (Desa Pandan, KL)

Mr. Joe Randhawa & Raj Saigal’s Family

Mr Satwant Singh & Dial Family (UK & Moga)

Madam Gurbachan Kaur’s Children & Family (Singapore & UK)

Singapore House Family (Taran Taran)



Path da Bhog: 30 July 2022 (Saturday), from 9am – 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Jas 019 384 5523

Ravi 016 229 9660

Selwyn 012 324 9901

Desh 016 270 6675

Beloved Maa

Your hands held me gently from the day I took my first breath.

Guiding me throughout my life.

A devoted mother, I am truly blessed to have had you in my life.

Our family bond and success is a testament of your unrelenting dedication to your nearest and dearest.

Your passing left us with pain no one can heal.

But your love left us with memories no one can steal.

Maa, you will be missed dearly.

