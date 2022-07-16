KL Sikhs win maiden game! Well done, lads.

The KLSSRC lads

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

KL Sikh Sports Recreational Club (KLSSRC) made a good impression in their first outing in the Malaysia Junior Hockey League (JHL). They defeated KLSS-CS 4-1 in their match today (July 16).

Angad Singh scored two goals while Amanraj Singh and Harjeevan Singh scored one each.

Their next match is on Wednesday (July 20, 5pm at Pantai Stadium) when they take on D’Touch.

KLSSRC fixtures: KLSS-CS (July 16 at Pantai Stadium), D’Touch (July 20, 5pm, at Pantai Stadium), PHNS Seniors (July 23 at Seremban 2), DBKL HT (July 27 at Pantai Stadium), Franciscan Hockey Club (July 30 at Bukit Seridit, Malacca), SSN Seri Kota Predator (Aug 3 at Bukit Seridit, Malacca), PPHT Thunderbots (Aug 6 at Pantai Stadium), TBSS / PHNS (Aug 10 at Seremban 2) and Malacca High School (Aug 13 at Pantai Stadium).

