Zoom classes for Gurbani Grammar & Anand Sahib

By Asia Samachar | Sikhi |

The class will transform the way you read and understand Gurbani. That is what some of previous learners have said about the classes conducted by Giani Jaspal Singh Pandhi, a Sikh parcharak who had served as a granthi at a Malaysian gurdwara.

Two classes via Zoom are set to begin next week. The Anand Sahib discourse will begin kickstart on Tuesday (July 19) while the Gurbani Grammar & Shud Paath Santhiaa on Thursday (July 21).

If interested, call or Whatsapp Bachan Kaur +6012-621-6273 or Pritam Singh +6016-216-2474. (Payment: RM30 per month).

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE CLASS? Here’s a sample. Giani Jaspal is explaining Salok Mehala 9 (Part-16). Click here.

RELATED STORY:

Gurbani classes with Subang granthi (Asia Samachar, 30 Nov 2021)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here