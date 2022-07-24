Bohan Singh (1959 – 2022), Shah Alam

BOHAN SINGH A/L KRTAR SINGH
18.6.1959 – 24.7.2022
Age: 63
Our dearest father passed away peacefully on 24th July 2022.
Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his loved ones
Son: Harwin Singh
Daughters: Delesh Kaur & Halesh Kaur
Son-in-Laws: Harvinder Singh & Jagathesan
Daughter-in-Law: Phan Thuy Loan
Grandchildren: Hareesha Kaur, Jaivir Ram Singh, Krishpal Singh, Jadzia Trinh Kaur
Brothers & Sisters, Nieces & Nephews, Relatives and Friends.
Last respects can be paid at our residence at No 36, Jalan Maju 25/94, Taman Sri Muda, 40400 Shah Alam at 11am
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 25 July 2022 (Monday) at Jalan Bukit Kubur, Klang
For more details, kindly contact:
Harvinder 016-215 4707
Baldev 016-225 6981
Jega 012-376 2359
Entry: 24 July 2022 | Source: Family
