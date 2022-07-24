Bohan Singh (1959 – 2022), Shah Alam

BOHAN SINGH A/L KRTAR SINGH

18.6.1959 – 24.7.2022

Age: 63

Our dearest father passed away peacefully on 24th July 2022.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his loved ones

Son: Harwin Singh

Daughters: Delesh Kaur & Halesh Kaur

Son-in-Laws: Harvinder Singh & Jagathesan

Daughter-in-Law: Phan Thuy Loan

Grandchildren: Hareesha Kaur, Jaivir Ram Singh, Krishpal Singh, Jadzia Trinh Kaur

Brothers & Sisters, Nieces & Nephews, Relatives and Friends.

Last respects can be paid at our residence at No 36, Jalan Maju 25/94, Taman Sri Muda, 40400 Shah Alam at 11am

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 25 July 2022 (Monday) at Jalan Bukit Kubur, Klang

For more details, kindly contact:

Harvinder 016-215 4707

Baldev 016-225 6981

Jega 012-376 2359

| Entry: 24 July 2022 | Source: Family

