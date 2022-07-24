Lovers calculation

Tony’s Thought of the Day | Opinion |

ਆਸਕੁ ਏਹੁ ਨਾ ਆਖੀਐ ਜੇ ਲੇਖੈ ਵਰਤੈ ਸੋਇ (ਅੰਗ ੪੭੪)

Aashiq eh na aakhiyaen je lekhae vartae soye (SGGS, 474)

Aashiq – lovers

Na aakhiyae – not called

Lekhae vartae – doing calculations

Those who are doing calculations (about how I gain in this relation), are definitely not called lovers.

Here is an inspirational example from the life of the successful businessman Mr Ratan Tata.

A documentary showed that once Ratan Tata was invited by Prince Charles and the Queen of England to receive a lifetime achievement award for philanthropy at the Buckingham Palace.

He was already there but before the event he flew back to India. Do you know why? Because – his dog, Tito, had fallen sick. And he cared a lot about his dog hence left that award ceremony to be with his dog.

In a world where each and every person is looking for their own selfish interest, achievements, awards, accolades, future, here is a person who threw it all just to be with his loved one.

And you know that the dog cannot give you anything back in monetary value right? But it’s not about what you are going to get from the one you love. It’s about giving, that’s what love is about.

“Where the only calculations drop, that’s when love begins.”

In Punjabi we have a saying ਜਿਥੇ ਹੋਵੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਉੱਥੇ ਨਾ ਕਰੀਏ ਵਪਾਰ. Jithey hove pyaar othe na kariye vapaar. People mistake this thinking “you should not do business among relatives”. It’s the other way around.

As long as you are still calculating, ‘what am I getting from this? How is this beneficial to me?” As long as those calculations are still going on, it can be anything but love.

I hope a man’s love for his dog can Inspire us to be less selfish towards the people we love.

Davinder Singh is a Thai-based motivational speaker. He pens Tony’s Thought of the Day, presenting practical spirituality based on the Sikh Philosophy as well as other spiritual traditions.

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

