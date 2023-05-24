In Loving Memory: Sardar Karam Singh s/o Gita Singh (1930 – 2022), Ex LPK

First Barsi
SARDAR KARAM SINGH S/O GITA SINGH (Ex: LPK)
(Gurditpura, Patiala)
1930 – 2022
Husband of Late Mata Nasib Kaur
Deeply loved and forever cherished in our hearts.
Please join us for Jodh Mela & Sehaj Path Da Bhog
Sunday, 28th May 2023
From 10.00 am to12:00 Noon
Gurdwara Sahib, Port Klang
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation
For further details please contact:
Jasbir Singh (012-3330321)
Rashpal Singh (016-2222406)
| Entry: 24 May 2023 | Source: Family
