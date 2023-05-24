In Loving Memory: Sardar Karam Singh s/o Gita Singh (1930 – 2022), Ex LPK

First Barsi

SARDAR KARAM SINGH S/O GITA SINGH (Ex: LPK)

(Gurditpura, Patiala)

1930 – 2022

Husband of Late Mata Nasib Kaur

Deeply loved and forever cherished in our hearts.

Please join us for Jodh Mela & Sehaj Path Da Bhog

Sunday, 28th May 2023

From 10.00 am to12:00 Noon

Gurdwara Sahib, Port Klang

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation

For further details please contact:

Jasbir Singh (012-3330321)

Rashpal Singh (016-2222406)

| Entry: 24 May 2023 | Source: Family

