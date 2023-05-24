Let all channels air Gurbani from Darbar Sahib, AAP tells SGPC

By Asia Samachar | Panjab, India |

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been urged to break the monopoly of airing the Gurbani kirtan from the Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

A senior official of the AAP Punjab, the party currently running the Panjab state government, has urged the Amritsar-headquartered Sikh body to allow other channels to broadcast the kirtan from Darbar Sahib, which has a huge following in India and globally, reports Tribune News Service.

In a statement, AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said: “The Gurbani of the holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib is ‘sarb sanjhi’ (common for all humanity) and the devotees always want to hear the Gurbani Kirtan from Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar. Therefore, it is our common duty to convey the teachings of the Holy Gurbani to the people living in the country and the world.”

Barsat said that there was a time when the SAD itself demanded that a transmitter be installed at Harmandir Sahib for the propagation of Gurbani.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.