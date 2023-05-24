Bachan Kaur w/o Sagar Singh (1930 – 2023), Ipoh

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

BACHAN KAUR W/O SAGAR SINGH (IPOH)

Village: Barundi (ਬੜੂੰਦੀ) & Pabiya Sonya (ਪਬੀਆ ਸੌਹੀਆ)

Bibi Bachan Kaur passed away on 22 May 2023. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, will forever be remembered and cherished in our hearts, for her unwavering faith, utmost humility and selfless dedication to her family and community.

Husband: Late Sagar Singh (Police Pensioner 2173 Ipoh)

Children / Spouses:

Charanjit Singh (Police), Manminder Kaur (Ipoh), Narinderjit Singh (Nindi), Kuldeep Kaur (Singapore), Manjit Kaur (Mita), Manmohan Singh (Singapore), Parminder Kaur (Pami), Herbhajan Singh Dhillon (Melbourne), Jesveer Kaur – Jessy (Melbourne)

Grandchildren: Gurdarshan Kaur, Kiranjit Kaur, Simrenpreet Kaur, Honey Harpreet Kaur, Dimple Dilpret Kaur, Bobbyjeet Singh, Jasminder Singh, Parveen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Simren Kaur

Path da Bhog: 3th June 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Railway Ipoh (10, Persiaran Tun Perak, 30200 Ipoh, Perak)

Contact:

012 – 521 8689 (Charanjit Singh)

012 – 515 2192 (Manminder Kaur)

Mata Bachan made her way from India with her beloved husband, Sardar Sagar Singh, and started making their homes in Perak. They started out in Taiping, then onto the Police Baracks in Ipoh to Sungei Siput and then back to Ipoh (Buntong) for the retirement days.

Mata Bachan Kaur recited fluently Banis daily till her last breath with so much love for the Guru’s charan. Literacy was never a barrier for this amazing woman. Every step she took was with Guruji’s permission and her faith was unwavering.

Mata Ji was a very hardworking lady where there was no job too big for her to handle. Everything she did was to perfection and only using traditional methods in performing tasks. She never took any shortcuts. The town of Buntong will fondly remember her strong commanding voice and strong personality. She was abreast with the daily 8pm news and lovingly shared the updates with family.

Seva at the gurudwara with her neighbourhood friends was a norm. She often brought along her grandchildren and insisted that they learn and continue the legacy of her and her beloved husband, Late Sardar Sagar Singh, of seva, bani, selflessness, generosity and service to the community. They were often the ‘go-to’ people for advise on all worldly affairs, something they both shared an enthusiasm for.

Mata Bachan Kaur will be sorely missed by family, friends and the community. We love you Maji.

| Entry: 24 May 2023 | Source: Family

