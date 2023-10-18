Sarjit Kaur (1942 – 2023), From Ara Damansara, PJ. Formerly Taiping, Perak

PATH DA BHOG : SATURDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2023, FROM 4.00 P.M. TO 6.00 P.M., AT GURDWARA SAHIB GURU NANAK SHAH ALAM

BELOVED SARJIT KAUR d/o LATE GURCHARAN SINGH

11.5.1942 – 10.10.2023

(From Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Formerly from Taiping, Perak)

Aged 81 years

Passed away peacefully on 10 October 2023, leaving behind beloved :-

Husband: Late Arjan Singh s/o Late Tara Singh

Children / Spouses

Karenjit Kaur d/o Late Arjan Singh / Late Karam Singh s/o Late Moor Singh

Keshmahinder Singh s/o Late Arjan Singh

Late Prabjit Singh s/o Late Arjan Singh

Kavita Kaur d/o Late Arjan Singh

Grandchildren

Jeshvinpal Singh s/o Keshmahinder Singh

Geshvinajit Kaur d/o Keshmahinder Singh

Brothers, Sisters, Brothers In Law, Sisters In Law, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

Path Da Bhog will be held on Saturday, 21 October 2023, from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and advice during our recent bereavement. We are very grateful and appreciate the many kind words of comfort, thoughts, encouragement, attendance, assistance and wreaths.

We can’t thank you enough.

May Waheguru Ji Bless her soul.

You will be deeply missed and forever remembered for all that you have done for us.

We shall always cherish our sweet memories together.

Contact

Keshmahinder Singh s / o Late Arjan Singh (012 – 6761090)

Jeshvinpal Singh s / o Keshmahinder Singh (017 – 7429437)

Entry: 18 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

