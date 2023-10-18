Satellite communication expert Prof Mandeep Singh expert bags Malaysia’s top research scientist award

Prof Mandeep Jit Singh receives the Top Research Scientist Award 2023 awarded by the Academy of Sciences Malaysia presented by the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Prof Mandeep Jit Singh was awarded the Top Research Scientist Award 2023 by the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM).

The 48-year satellite communication expert is a professor at the Department of Electrical, Electronic and Systems Engineering of the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

The award aims to identify and recognise active Malaysian research scientists, acknowledge their contribution in research and development (R&D) and feature them as experts in their respective research fields.

The Top Research Scientists Malaysia are the mentors for the next generation of scientists, leaders in implementing the nation’s STI agenda in ensuring a culture of excellence in Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (STIE).

Mandeep Jit is author and co-author of more than 240 research articles in antenna and microwave RF. He is also the recipient of more than 40 research grants, both national and international.

