In Loving Memory: Sohan Singh P.K., P.J.K. (1938 – 2022) Kuantan

1st Barsi | Mithi Yaad

SOHAN SINGH P.K., P.J.K. S/O LATE GIAN SINGH

Departed on 22nd November 2022

Dearly loved & deeply missed by family, relatives & friends

Sri Sukhmani Sahib, followed by Sahej Paath Da Bhog will be held on 29th October 2023, Sunday from 10:00am to 12:00 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

For enquiries, kindly contact:

Sourjan : 012-9287298

Sukbir : 019-9263475

Jaspal : 012-9852826

| Entry: 18 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

