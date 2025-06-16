Major (Rtd) Harjit Singh Rendawa (1951 – 2025)

MAJOR (RTD) HARJIT SINGH RENDAWA
20.5.1951- 13.6.2025
(Aged 74)
Peacefully departed into Waheguru’s embrace.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend — fondly remembered for his generosity, kindness, and unmistakable, joyful presence.
Lovingly remembered by:
Wife: Mahinder Kaur
Children:
– Jagdish Kaur Rendawa & Tharminder Singh
– Melvin Rendawa & Narveen Seran
– Sunil Rendawa & Shamini Unnikrishnan
Grandchildren:
– Hargun Aryan Inder Singh
– Dhiren Rahul Inder Singh
– Alya Divya Inder Kaur
…and a large circle of extended family and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to join for the prayers, as follow.
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
21 June 2025, Saturday, 9.30am to 11.30am
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Sunil Rendawa – 012 684 9829
Tharminder Singh – 019 387 4740
