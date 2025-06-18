Mithi Yaad: Sardar Sarjit Singh & Sardani Amar Kaur @ Amaro

In Loving Memory of Our Parents

Sardar Sarjit Singh Kapur Singh Nijjar

(4.10.1936 – 21.7.2024)

(Ex. TNB, Ex. MAFSVA, LM 0296)

Sardani Amar Kaur @ Amaro Kartar Singh Dhillon

(22.12.1938 – 22.11.2009)

Our love for you is forever and you will always be in our heart. Departed but never forgotten.

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by their lovingly family, relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

6 July 2025, Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Klang, Selangor.

6am to 8am: Asa Di Vaar

10am to 12noon: Kirtan & Path da Bhog

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Your presence is much appreciated.

For further information please contact :

Labir Singh at 019 244 5911

Gurucharan Singh at 016 226 1167

