Creativity and Sikhi

Creativity, for a Sikh, is not an indulgence of the self, but an offering to the Divine. Rooted in the oneness of all, it is a sacred act of remembrance, regeneration and responsibility.

By Nikita Asnani | Opinion |

“ਕੁਦਰਤਿ ਕਵਣ ਕਹਾ ਵੀਚਾਰੁ” — “How can Your Creative Power be described?”

(Guru Granth Sahib, 4).

Gurbani teaches us that all creation flows from the same source: “ੴ ਸਤਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਕਰਤਾ ਪੁਰਖੁ” — “Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh” — There is One Universal Creator, whose name is Truth, the Creative Being. To create, then, is not to dominate or possess but to reflect and participate in that divinity. Sikhi reframes creativity not as a product to be commodified, but as a process of becoming- a quiet surrender to Hukam (divine order).

This sacred cycle of creation, reflection, rest, and rejuvenation echoes in both Sikh practice and the natural world. Amritvela- the ambrosial hours before dawn- is not only a time for Simran (remembrance) but for stillness and clarity. “ਹਰਿ ਜਨੁ ਰਾਤਿ ਜਾਗੈ ਹਰਿ ਗੁਣ ਗਾਵੈ, ਦਿਨੁ ਸੁਖੀ ਨਿਸਿ ਸਉਖਾ॥” — “The servant of the Lord remains awake during the night, singing the Glorious Praises of the Lord; by day, he enjoys peace, and by night, a life of ease.” (SGGS, 565). Stillness and song are not opposites but partners. Rest is not a break from creativity; it is the birthplace of it.

Sikh creativity is also radically empathetic. To be creative is to be in sangat — to co-create with community. The act of writing, painting, or cooking becomes an expression of Seva (selfless service). “ਵੰਞਿ ਕਰਹਿ ਇਕਤ੍ਰ ਕਰਿ ਲਾਏ॥” — “They go and work together, united in their efforts.” (SGGS, 1245). It is not just the art that matters, but the way it brings people together, heals, and holds.

Creativity in Sikhi is not about perfection but about truth — Sat. Authenticity becomes an anchor, even when the path is uncertain. Guru Nanak Dev Ji reminds us: “ਸਚੁਹੁ ਓਰੈ ਸਭੁ ਕੋ ਉਪਰਿ ਸਚੁ ਆਚਾਰੁ॥” — “Everyone speaks of Truth, but Truthful living is above all.” (SGGS, 62).

As Guru Nanak Dev Ji travelled across continents, he listened deeply and observed. He responded with shabad — poetic, rhythmic, living words. Creativity was not a performance, but a form of protest, presence and prayer. It challenged unjust systems and planted seeds of new worlds.

Modern creativity can feel rushed, extractive, competitive. Sikhi reminds us that some ideas are not ready yet — that they too must go through a journey of Simran (remembrance), Seva (service), and Saburi (patience). Creative rest is an act of trust. Reflection is an act of resistance. And Sat is the compass that keeps us aligned

Sikhi teaches us that we do not create to be remembered. We create to remember – ourselves, each other, and the One who created us all.

Nikita Asnani is a design thinker, researcher, children’s book author and public engagement strategist. She enjoys writing about the intersection of Sikhi and design thinking. She is an alumna of the University of Warwick. She can be contacted at nikita.asnani222@gmail.com

