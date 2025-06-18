Event | Malaysia: Kuala Pilah Sarbat Da Bhala Semagam (July 11-13, 2025)

Sarbat Da Bhala Semagam 2025 | Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah | 11th to 13th July 2025.

Let us gather in the sanctuary of Sangat to immerse ourselves in Naam and humbly seek the divine Kirpa of Waheguru Ji for the chardikala of all and Sarbat da Bhala.

Asa Di Vaar & Kirtan Darbar will be broadcasted live on SikhInside.

For inquiries or donations, kindly contact official number of GSKP: 019-8218654

For more details, click Asia Samachar Facebook or Instagram.

RELATED STORY:

Kuala Pilah hosts Seremban Istri Satsang (Asia Samachar, 7 Feb 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here