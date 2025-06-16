First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Karamjit Singh Sandhu, Klang / Ex-Director Pfizer

PEHLI MITHI YAAD
Sdr Karamjit Singh Sandhu s/o Late Gurdial Singh
Klang (Ex-Director Pfizer)
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his
Wife: Persen Kaur d/o Late Mr Pooran Singh (Bhattal), Klang
Children / Spouses:
Dr Harvinder Singh/ Malinder Kaur
Dr Izreender Kaur / Vikram Singh
Grandchildren: Carwyn Taihal Singh
PATH DA BHOG
29th June 2025, 9.30am – 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
We humbly invite you & your family to join us for
Kirtan Darbar followed by Sehaj path da Bhog at
Gurdwara Sahib Klang on the 29th June, 2025 from 9.30am-11.30am.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Harry 016 – 665 8284
Ina 017 – 881 0711
Malin 016 – 563 3488
