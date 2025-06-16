First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Karamjit Singh Sandhu, Klang / Ex-Director Pfizer

PEHLI MITHI YAAD

Sdr Karamjit Singh Sandhu s/o Late Gurdial Singh

Klang (Ex-Director Pfizer)

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his

Wife: Persen Kaur d/o Late Mr Pooran Singh (Bhattal), Klang

Children / Spouses:

Dr Harvinder Singh/ Malinder Kaur

Dr Izreender Kaur / Vikram Singh

Grandchildren: Carwyn Taihal Singh

PATH DA BHOG

29th June 2025, 9.30am – 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

We humbly invite you & your family to join us for

Kirtan Darbar followed by Sehaj path da Bhog at

Gurdwara Sahib Klang on the 29th June, 2025 from 9.30am-11.30am.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Harry 016 – 665 8284

Ina 017 – 881 0711

Malin 016 – 563 3488

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 June 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here