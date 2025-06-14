Gurdeep Kaur (1927 – 2025), Seberang Perai

GURDEEP KAUR
12 February, 1927 – 14 June, 2025
Husband: Late Makhan Singh
Parents: Late Gorbex Singh & Late Bhagwan Kaur
Village: Jallupur Kherra, Rayya, Amritsar
Manji will be dearly missed, fondly remembered and forever cherished by her loved ones
Children/Spouse:
Late Harnam Singh & Late Jasmectpall Kaur
Ranmit Kaur & Pritpal Singh
Devender Singh & Harphajan Kaur
Jusdeve Kaur & Saljit Singh
Late Munjit Singh & Amarjet Kaur
Late Tejwant Singh
Will also be dearly missed by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nicces
Saskaar / Cremation: 12:00 noon, 16 June 2025 (Monday) at Berapit Crematorium, Bukit Mertajam
Cortége leaves from residence 19, Tingkat Haruan 8, Taman Supreme, Seberang Perai, 13600, Penang at 10:30am.
Sehaj Paath Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas:
Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth
28th June 2025 (Saturday)
10:00am – 12:00 noon
Contact:
Naamjit (012 649 3635)
Anandjit (016 485 5842)
| Entry: 14 June 2025 | Source: Family
