Gurdeep Kaur (1927 – 2025), Seberang Perai

GURDEEP KAUR

12 February, 1927 – 14 June, 2025

Husband: Late Makhan Singh

Parents: Late Gorbex Singh & Late Bhagwan Kaur

Village: Jallupur Kherra, Rayya, Amritsar

Manji will be dearly missed, fondly remembered and forever cherished by her loved ones

Children/Spouse:

Late Harnam Singh & Late Jasmectpall Kaur

Ranmit Kaur & Pritpal Singh

Devender Singh & Harphajan Kaur

Jusdeve Kaur & Saljit Singh

Late Munjit Singh & Amarjet Kaur

Late Tejwant Singh

Will also be dearly missed by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nicces

Saskaar / Cremation: 12:00 noon, 16 June 2025 (Monday) at Berapit Crematorium, Bukit Mertajam

Cortége leaves from residence 19, Tingkat Haruan 8, Taman Supreme, Seberang Perai, 13600, Penang at 10:30am.

Sehaj Paath Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas:

Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

28th June 2025 (Saturday)

10:00am – 12:00 noon

Contact:

Naamjit (012 649 3635)

Anandjit (016 485 5842)

| Entry: 14 June 2025 | Source: Family

