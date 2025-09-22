Ajit Kaur Tara Singh (1926 – 2025), Formerly of Alor Star

AJIT KAUR D/O TARA SINGH

Wife of late Karnail Singh (formerly of Alor Star)

(1926 to 2025)

Returned peacefully to her heavenly abode on 20th September 2025

A daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who demonstrated true love, grit, devotion and conviction. She who exemplified over 99 years the ideal of living in the spirit of “Chardikala”

Her children and their spouses aspiring to her legacy:

Late Dr Emolak Singh Randhawa and Ranjit Kaur (KL)

Amar Kaur and Ragbir Singh Dhillon (Formerly Sungai Siput)

Late Dharam Singh Randhawa (Alor Star)

Harbans and Tim Woodley (London)

Rashpal Dhillon (Sydney)

Late Dr Harcharan Singh Randhawa (KL)

Manjit Singh Randhawa and Raspal Kaur Dhillon (Singapore)

Dearly missed by her grandchildren :

Ravita Kaur and Harvindar Singh (Kota Kemuning)

Jesmit Kaur Dhillon

Simran Dhillon and Samantha

Amrit Dhillon and Erin

Seetal Kaur and Vikram

Prem Singh

Parveen Kaur and Kunal Bhandare

Kiron Kaur

Rekha Kaur

Amrita Kaur and Richie Morais

And great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Saskar was held on 20th September 2025

AKHAND PATH

Akand Path at Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh starts at 4.30pm on Thursday, 25th Sep with bhog at 4-6pm on Saturday, 27th September 2025.

| Entry: 21 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

