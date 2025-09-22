Derdar Singh (1946 – 2025), Taiping

Derdar Singh a/l Late Mohinder Singh (Taiping)

Village: Chabal, Amritsar

2.3.1946 – 12.9.2025

PATH DA BHOG

27 September 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping from 5pm – 7pm

Contact: Jasvinder Singh Kang (012 232 1073)

He will always be remembered as a wonderful brother to his siblings, a joyful uncle to his nieces and nephews and a caring great uncle to his grand nieces and nephews.

| Entry: 22 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

