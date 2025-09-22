Mata Joginder Kaur S Gian Singh Bal (1936 – 2025)

Mata Joginder Kaur W/O Late S Gian Singh Bal

(Johor Bahru, formerly from Batu Pahat, Johor)

Passed away peacefully on 22 September 2025

Her family will deeply miss her:

Children & Spouses

Hardip Kaur & Dr Ranjodh Singh

Harbajan Singh & Harbachan Kaur

Harbans Singh & Ranjit Kaur

Karamjit Singh & Ravinder Kaur

Amerjit Kaur & Satwant Singh

Grandchildren, brothers, sisters, family & friends.

LAST RITES

23 September 2025, Tuesday

1.00 pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence, No. 34 Jalan Layang 6, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru

2.45 pm: Cortege leaves from the Residence to the Cremation Ground

4:00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru

4 15 pm: Kirtan Sohila

4.30 pm: Alahnia path at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

For more information, please contact:

+60 11-2101 2024 (Ravinder Kaur) / +60 11-1125 7523 (Karamjit Singh)

+60 11-1146 7739 (Satwant Singh)

| Entry: 22 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

