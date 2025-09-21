Shri Sat Pall Sarna (1949 – 2025), Rawang

ATMA SHANTI POOJA
na jayate mriyate va kadacin, nayam bhutva bhavita và na bhuyah
ajo nityah sasvato ‘yam purano, na hanyate hanyamãne sarire
The soul is never born, nor does it ever die. Having once existed, it never ceases to be.
It is unborn, eternal, ever-existing, and primeval. It is not destroyed when the body is destroyed.
SHRI SAT PALL SARNA
(Beloved husband of SMT. Vimal Sarna)
(1949 – 2025)
The family of the late Shri Sat Pall Sarna humbly invites family and friends to join them for the daily prayers and Atma Shanti Pooja (bhog) as we honour and cherish his memory.
Daily Recitation of Garuda Purana & Bhajans
Date: 215t – 27h September 2025
Time: 7.00 pm – 8.00 pm
Venue: No 587/36, Jalan NGP 2/6, New Green Park, 48000, Rawang
Atma Shanti Pooja (Bhog)
Date: Monday, 29th September 2025
Time: 5.00 pm – 6.30 pm (Followed by Dinner)
Venue: Shree Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Jalan Kasipillay, KL
“He was a great man who truly lived his life to the fullest. He embraced every moment with courage, kindness, and joy, leaving behind memories that will continue to inspire and uplift us. His legacy is not just in what he achieved, but in how deeply he touched the lives of those around him.”
For more information, please contact:
Dilip Sarna: 012 225 8985
Satish Pall Sarna: 012 221 9767
Sanjay Sat Pall Sarna: 012 282 8485
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 21 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
