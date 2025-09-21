Shri Sat Pall Sarna (1949 – 2025), Rawang

ATMA SHANTI POOJA

na jayate mriyate va kadacin, nayam bhutva bhavita và na bhuyah

ajo nityah sasvato ‘yam purano, na hanyate hanyamãne sarire

The soul is never born, nor does it ever die. Having once existed, it never ceases to be.

It is unborn, eternal, ever-existing, and primeval. It is not destroyed when the body is destroyed.

SHRI SAT PALL SARNA

(Beloved husband of SMT. Vimal Sarna)

(1949 – 2025)

The family of the late Shri Sat Pall Sarna humbly invites family and friends to join them for the daily prayers and Atma Shanti Pooja (bhog) as we honour and cherish his memory.

Daily Recitation of Garuda Purana & Bhajans

Date: 215t – 27h September 2025

Time: 7.00 pm – 8.00 pm

Venue: No 587/36, Jalan NGP 2/6, New Green Park, 48000, Rawang

Atma Shanti Pooja (Bhog)

Date: Monday, 29th September 2025

Time: 5.00 pm – 6.30 pm (Followed by Dinner)

Venue: Shree Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Jalan Kasipillay, KL

“He was a great man who truly lived his life to the fullest. He embraced every moment with courage, kindness, and joy, leaving behind memories that will continue to inspire and uplift us. His legacy is not just in what he achieved, but in how deeply he touched the lives of those around him.”

For more information, please contact:

Dilip Sarna: 012 225 8985

Satish Pall Sarna: 012 221 9767

Sanjay Sat Pall Sarna: 012 282 8485

