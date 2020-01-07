Minder Singh Maneke: A rare breed

By Suresh Nair | SINGAPORE |

Former national hockey player Minder Singh Maneke, who created history in Singapore’s second oldest social club, passed away today (7 Jan 2020). He was 65.

He was one of the rare breeds of non-SJI (St Joseph’s Institution) Sikhs who made it to the Singapore Recreation Club (SRC) Padang in the mid-1970s.

The businessman created history by being the first Sikh to be SRC chairman for Games Control Board. That’s one of the four top posts in the club established in 1883.

A stylish attacking midfielder from Beatty Secondary School, he moved up from Combined Schools to Under 23 and the national team, at the height of Singapore hockey.

Level-headed in decision-making, he diligently carried out his high SRC office with pride. This encouraged more Sikhs and other races to come to the Padang fold.

I was reliably told his pockets were full most of the time and he favourably helped those in monetary deed.

His biggest family pride was when his graduate-son Ravinder rose to be one of the highest-ranking Sikh police officers here. A rare distinction indeed.

You set many super Sikh milestones on the SRC Padang and you will be remembered for your iconic sporting feats.

Cremation: Mandai Crematorium at 4.15pm, tomorrow (8 Jan). Path Da Bhog: Sri Guru Singh Sabha on Saturday (11 Jan).