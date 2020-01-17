Sikh veterans to commemorate Battle of Kampar

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |
The Battle of Kampar will be commemorated in an exhibition in Kampar, Perak, tomorrow 18 Jan 2020 (Saturday).
The Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) will hold a jordmela (a Sikh prayer gathering) and an exhibition to commemorate the 79th anniversary of battle (1941 – 2020).
The event will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar from 9am to 12pm.
The Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia Mridul Kumar and Ministry of Defence Malaysia Deputy Secretary General Dr. Karminder Singh Dhillon are scheduled to speak at the event. Kampar Member of Parliament Thomas Su will also be attending.
