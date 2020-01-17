Sikh veterans to commemorate Battle of Kampar

The Battle of Kampar will be commemorated in an exhibition in Kampar, Perak, tomorrow 18 Jan 2020 (Saturday).

The Battle of Kampar will be commemorated in an exhibition in Kampar, Perak, tomorrow 18 Jan 2020 (Saturday).

The Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) will hold a jordmela (a Sikh prayer gathering) and an exhibition to commemorate the 79th anniversary of battle (1941 – 2020).

The Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) will hold a jordmela (a Sikh prayer gathering) and an exhibition to commemorate the 79th anniversary of battle (1941 – 2020).

The event will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar from 9am to 12pm.

The event will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar from 9am to 12pm.