Kawal Preet rises further in FedEx Express

As new president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region, she will manage nearly 40,000 team members across 103 markets and territories

By Asia Samachar Team | NEW YORK |

Kawal Preet, who joined FedEx Express in 1997 as an associate engineer in Singapore, is one of the top women leaders in the world of logistics.

FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company and a subsidiary of New York-listed FedEx Corp, has appointed her as the new president of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region, effective June 1, 2020.

With this latest promotion, Karan will manage nearly 40,000 team members across 103 markets and territories that make up the AMEA region, accounting for nearly half of the destinations FedEx Express serves.

“Kawal is an industry veteran and brings a wealth of experience working at FedEx. She has proven to be a strong leader repeatedly over the years and has helped take Asia Pacific operations to new heights,” FedEx Express CEO Don Colleran in a statement.

She was previously FedEx Express senior vice president of operations, North and South Pacific regions.

She succeeds Karen Reddington, who served as president of Asia Pacific region since January 2015, and will now be the regional president of Europe and CEO of TNT.

Kawal is an example of someone who has risen through the organisation, with more than half of FedEx global management team have risen through the ranks of the company.

She joined FedEx Express in 1997 as an associate engineer in Singapore. Following a steady series of promotions and roles spanning service quality assurance, ground operations, and planning and engineering for the air and ground network, she has demonstrated a keen passion to create greater access to the global marketplace and connecting businesses with possibilities, according to the statement.

“I am humbled and honored to be leading this talented and experienced leadership team and a new region that is bursting with opportunities for global trade and businesses,” she said.

Kawal was in Penang, Malaysia, in January 2019 for the FedEx Penang Gateway launched which saw the presence of Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow. She was then a senior vice president operations of FedEx Express. She also sits on the board of the US-ASEAN Business Council.

