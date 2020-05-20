D.S.P. (R) Jeswant Singh Sran (1939-2020), PDRM / FIFA Referee

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

D.S.P. (R) JESWANT SINGH SRAN

(6 Sept 1939 – 19 May 2020)

With deep sorrow, we wish to inform that D.S.P. (R) Jeswant Singh Sran passed away peacefully today, 19/5/2020, aged 80, leaving behind his beloved daughters, sons-in-law, 4 beautiful grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law and a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and friends to mourn his loss.

A 34 year veteran of the Malaysian police force (PDRM), he was assigned to the field force in the 1960’s where as a Sub-Inspector, he had engaged the communists in firefights and was also deployed into the jungles of Johore on missions during the Confrontation. He went on to serve the country as investigating officer, prosecuting officer, and was also OCPD of Cheras, lastly serving in Bukit Aman before his retirement.

An avid reader and a sportsman all his life (starting at the Anglo Chinese School Klang), he was also an international FIFA referee during the Mokhtar Dahari/Soh Chin Aun generation, later to be the first recipient of the Golden Whistle Award by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM). He was involved with the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) when they lifted the Malaysia Cup for 3 consecutive years. In November 2019, he was awarded the ‘Pingat Jasa Pahlawan’ for his contributions to the country.

A larger than life personality, this hero of our nation and of our hearts will be sorely missed.

Please send any condolence messages to rememberingjeswant@gmail.com in place of a Condolence Book. We would love to hear from his friends for all to remember him by.

FAMILY BIODATA

Father: Late Sucha Singh, Banting

Mother: Late Gurdev Kaur, Banting

Wife: Late Madam Mahindar Kaur d/o Sadu Singh Chahl (Sentul)

Daughter & Spouse:

Dr Devender Kaur & Richard Charles Roberts (Liverpool)

Sarinder Kaur (Sheila) & Arvinder Singh (Delhi)

Grandchildren:

Maya Josephine Roberts & Maxwell Thomas Roberts

Gauravdeep Singh & Ganeev Kaur

Brothers & Spouses:

Late Mindar Singh Sran, Seremban (ex-Sime Darby) & Madam Balbir Kaur Malhi

Dr. Kalwant Singh Sran (Poliklinik Sran) & Dr. K. Inthirany

Sisters & Spouses:

Madam Kalwant Kaur Sran & Late Gurcharan Singh Grewal (F.R.I.M., Kepong)

Puan Jagdish Kaur Sran (SK Subang Jaya) & Captain Paramjit Singh Dhesi (Ex-MAS/Asiana Airlines)

Brothers in law & Spouses:

Dato’ Paduka Lakhbir Singh Chahl & Datin Dr. Harinder Kaur

Manjit Singh Chahl & Harjap Kaur (Florida)

Late Jasbir Singh Chahl & Devinder Kaur

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we regret to inform that only a small number of immediate family members are allowed to attend. We would like to thank all relatives and friends for their heartfelt condolences.

For more information kindly contact:

Dr. Kalwant Singh Sran 019-2378402

Captain Paramjit Singh 012-3795777

Puan Jagdish 012-2018870

| Entry: 20 May 2020 | Source: Family