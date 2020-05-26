Colour strokes to honour India’s hockey legend

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A Punjab-based artist pain has put his strokes to work in the honour of India’s legendary hockey player and a three-time Olympics gold medallist Balbir Singh Sr.

Balbir passed away yesterday (25 May 2020, Monday) in Chandigarh, Punjab, after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

“Salute to this hero With my colours!,” writes Gurpreet Singh who is based at Bathinda.

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

For his services to hockey, Balbir was given the Padma Shri in 1957, making him the first recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian honour from sport.

