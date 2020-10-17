Sardar Sukhvindarpal Singh (Bobby) (1958-2020), Penang

SARDAR SUKHVINDARPAL SINGH (BOBBY) S/O LATE SARDAR HARNAM SINGH

(15.12.1958 – 14.10.2020)

Village: Kalwan, Gurdaspur, Punjab

Wife: Renjit Kaur d/o Late Ojagar Singh

Children: Jasveet Kaur and Jovindpal Singh

Path da Bhog: 25 October 2020 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara (Add: 87, Jalan Gurdwara, Penang). Time: 12pm to 2pm followed by Guru Ka Langar

Kindly please treat this as personal invitation and follow SOP.

Contact:

Ranjeev Kaur +60162140010

Jesbir Kaur +60164184141

Message from family: We, the family of late Sardar Sukhvindarpal Singh (Bobby), thank all family members, relatives, colleagues and friends both near and far for the support, messages of sympathy and condolences, contribution of wreaths and floral tributes as well as prayers and invaluable assistance extended during the bereavement.

Your kind presence and thoughtfulness have been the greatest strength and comfort to our family as we mourn our loss

Uncle Bobby, as he’s fondly known to all his nephews and nieces, will be deeply missed. Grateful for the good memories, gone but not forgotten.

| Entry: 17 Oct 2020 | Source: Family