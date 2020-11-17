London-based Panjabi lady appeals funding for bionic arm

A Malaysian-born Panjabi lady, now living in London, has released a video of her struggles growing up in Malaysia, and later in Britain. She has turned to crowdfunding to help her plight.

Suaranjit Singh needs a bionic arm to help her get her life back on track.

Her plight caught the attention of Tilly Lockey, the 15-year-old who had both hands amputated after contracting the disease meningococcal septicaemia B when she just 15 months.

She now has two hi-tech bionic arms, known as a Hero Arm, that she helped develop and uses her large social media following to promote body positivity and self-love, reports Chronicle Live.

Tilly, , who is a presenter on Sky’s ‘FYI: For Your Information’, is helping a woman who had her left hand amputated due to domestic violence at the age of seven raise funds for a bionic arm like hers.

“When I found out that she would really struggle to crowdfund because she has nobody to ask to help her I just couldn’t sit back and not help,” she was quoted in the report.

The Hero Arm is changing the lives of hundreds of upper limb amputees; both adults and children as young as eight years old.

Bristol-based Open Bionics use 3D printing and 3D scanning, along with some clever software and design to custom-manufacture each Hero Arm, which can then be accessorised with various covers, including Star Wars, Iron Man and even Metal Gear Solid designs.

Tilly, who was the first British child to use the arm, said people should be able to choose the limb that works for them, the report added.

Before the pandemic Suaranjit worked as a carer, looking after the elderly and people with special needs. She also looks after her own family, her husband who is blind and her two children.

She added: ‘The Hero Arm would make so much difference to my life….I would finally be able to do everyday tasks and hopefully it will take some of the strain off my overworked right hand, which causes me a lot of pain in my shoulder and back.”

Click here to donate. Click here for the video.