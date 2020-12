IN MEMORY: Amarjeet Singh Gill 1963-2020, Siemens Malaysia

IN MEMORY: Jord Mela for 1st year Barsi on 27 December 2020 (Sunday), 10am to 11.30 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shapha) Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

AMARJEET SINGH GILL (1963-2020),

(24.5.1963 – 11.1.2020)

Village: Rumi

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loves ones

Wife: Jasbeer Kaur d/o B Prem Singh

Father: Dhia Singh s/o Bahadur Singh (Jasin, Melaka).

Mother: Rachpal Kaur d/o Kartar Singh

Children: Manvirjeet Singh Gill, Jasraj Singh Gill

Relatives and Friends.

Contact:

Jasraj +6012 976 8452

Manvir +6012 972 5924

| Entry: 19 Dec 2020 | Source: Family