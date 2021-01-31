Bibi Kelvant Kaur (1939-2021), Formerly from Malacca

IN MEMORIAM: By the grace of Waheguru, the Saskaar on 31 January, 2021 at Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur went smoothly in the presence of immediate family members | Malaysia

IN MEMORIAM : By the grace of Waheguru, the Saskaar on 31 January, 2021 at Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur went smoothly in the presence of immediate family members | Malaysia

BIBI KELVANT KAUR D/O KATAR SINGH

(10.3.1939 – 31.1.2021)

Wife of Late S. Teja Singh Jassal s/o Santa Singh

Deeply missed and forever cherished by:

Amrit Kaur (w/o Late Gurcharran Singh Bedi)

Peramjit Kaur (w/o Late Inderjit Singh Jassal)

Amarprit Kaur & Sukhdave Singh Gill

Gurmeet Kaur & Vinderjeet Singh Randey

Kuljit Kaur & Harmeet Singh Sachdev

Grandchildren:

Kirpaljeet Singh Bedi + Gurmit Kaur Dhanoa; Rashvinjeet Singh Bedi + Amandeep Kaur Dhillon; Dr Navrinpreet Kaur Bedi; Dr Chamanjeet Kaur Jassal; Karamveer Singh Gill; Ashween Kaur Sachdev; Amrit Kaur Gill; Gurjeevan Singh Sachdev; Teereth Kaur Gill & Dheeraj Singh Randey.

Great Grandchildren:Tanvir Singh; Isharvir Singh; Kamalvir Singh & Rasslyn Kaur

The family would like to express its gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this difficult period.

Contact: Gurmeet Kaur 019 225 3737

| Entry: 31 Jan 2021 | Source: Family