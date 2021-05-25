Madam Amar Kaur (1938 – 2021), Formerly of Jerantut, Kuantan and Taiping

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 19 May 2021 (Wed) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur in the presence of immediate family members. PATH DA BHOG will be held privately | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 19 May 2021 (Wed) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur in the presence of immediate family members. PATH DA BHOG will be held privately | Malaysia

The pain passes, but the beauty remains.

– Pierre Auguste Renoir

MADAM AMAR KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH

Amar Kaur, formerly of Jerantut, Kuantan and Taiping, has been reunited with her beloved husband and son in Heaven. She leaves behind her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, siblings, brothers and sisters-in- law, nieces and nephews.

By the grace of Waheguru, the Saskar was on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur and went smoothly in the presence of immediate family members.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this difficult period. Special thanks to Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) and Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium) for their support and assistance throughout.

In light of the current MCO situation we are in, the Path da Bhog will be held privately. We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers for us and we want you to be safe. God bless.

Her gentle and kind spirit lives on in her loved ones. She will be very deeply missed.

Husband: Late Master Sohan Singh Jassal (Jerantut)

Children / Spouses:

Late Bhajan Singh Jassal

Gurit Kaur (Rita) / Manmohan Singh Hullon

Grandchild: Balveen Kaur Hullon

“Thank you for showing me just how deep love really goes. Your legacy of kindness will live on, Nani. Rest now, and give Nanaji my love when you’re reunited with him in heaven. I love you.” – Balveen

Contact:

Gurit Kaur 012-2982021

Manmohan Singh 012-3061157

| Entry: 25 May 2021 | Source: Family