Anger after 5-year-old Sikh boy had his ‘sacred hair cut’ with scissors in ‘assault’ in south east London school – Report

'Sickened to hear of this, why is it still happening?'

By Ellena Cruse | MyLondon |

A reception pupil has been left traumatised after his hair was cut with scissors while at school, his parents say.

The five-year-old, who had never had his hair cut prior to the incident due to his religion, has been left “deeply hurt”, his mum and dad have shared.

The “assault” was said to have taken place at the Alexandra McLeod Primary School in Abbey Wood, South East London on Friday (May 21).

The Sikh Federation UK has said it was “totally unacceptable & devastating” for the child’s “sacred unshorn hair” to be cut by “another pupil.”

The school in Fuchsia Street said it was aware of the incident, that it had occurred when “most of the staff had left”, and that the matter will be investigated.

Speaking on social media, the parent of the pupil said: “I am just posting this because we as parents are deeply hurt by this incident which happened today with my son in Alexandra McLeod School Abbey Wood.

“My son is only 5 years old, a Sikh boy and I never cut his hairs but someone in school today cut his hairs with scissors and my boy is really upset and saying ‘I am not going to school now’. I don’t understand from where a reception student can get scissors and it’s shameful.

“It’s bullying which should not be accepted. We are really scared to send him to school. Don’t know what to do to secure him in future.”

Read the full story, ‘Anger after 5-year-old Sikh boy had his ‘sacred hair cut’ with scissors in ‘assault’ in south east London school’, here (MyLondon, 24 May 2021).

RELATED STORY:

British Sikh shares hate crime when he was 15, then again in university (Asia Samachar, 28 Nov 2020)