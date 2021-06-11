Hockey ace Kirandeep Kaur scores big time in SPM

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

Budding national women hockey ace Kirandeep Kaur emerged with flying results for her SPM results. She hit home with 9As.

“She’s elated. We thank Waheguru [God]. She worked hard, studying and training for national team at the same time. A good part of her training was done via online monitoring,” her father Gurdip Singh told Asia Samachar.

SPM is an O-level equivalent major national examination usually taken by year 11 students.

Kirandeep’s motto: Work hard in everything you do.

Kirandeep also shared the SPM joy with two cousins, who are also from the same class and school. Youth hockey players Harsuraj Singh and Harroshan Singh also scored all As in thei same examination.

They play for the WPKL state team in under 12, 14 and 16 tournaments and in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.

On her part, Kirandeep is currently training for the 2021 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup. The eighth edition of the Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, to be held in Japan, has been pushed to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The budding national hockey player scored her first international goal when she was just 14 when she donned the national colours for the Hockey Series Open at Singapore’s Seng Kang Stadium in 2018. Coach K. Dharmaraj fielded her in every match in her maiden tournament with the senior side.

Well done, Kirandeep!

