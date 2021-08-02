Jagjit Singh (1971-2021), Seri Kembangan

PATH DA BHOG: 11am, 10 Aug 2021 (Tuesday) at Gurdwara Sahib, Serdang Lama, Selangor (In view of MCO, the Gurdwara will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure as set out by the authorities for places of worships which is only 5 immediate family members will be prioritized. Facebook Live will be shared | Malaysia

PATH DA BHOG: 11am, 10 Aug 2021 (Tuesday) at Gurdwara Sahib, Serdang Lama, Selangor (In view of MCO, the Gurdwara will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure as set out by the authorities for places of worships which is only 5 immediate family members will be prioritized. Facebook Live will be shared | Malaysia

A Noble and Caring Soul with lots of Compassion and Humbleness.

Will be deeply missed and forever remembered by loved ones

JAGJIT SINGH S/O PREM KUMAR

11th May 1971 – 29th July 2021)

Parents: Late Prem Kumar @ Pritam Singh and Late Sardarni Swaran Kaur.

Grandson of the Late Sardar Gurdit Singh (J.P), of Quarry Road, Brinchang, Cameron Highlands.

Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas: 11am, 10 Aug 2021 (Tuesday) at Gurdwara Sahib, Serdang Lama, Selangor

In view of MCO, the Gurdwara will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure as set out by the authorities for places of worships which is only 5 immediate family members will be prioritized. Facebook Live will be shared

| Entry: 2 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |