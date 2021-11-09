Nanak Shah Fakir Diwan: Kuala Lumpur event to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) will organise a two-day event at a gurdwara in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the birth (parkash) of Guru Nanak. Entitled Nanak Shah Fakir Diwan, the kirtan and katha event will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shapha) on Nov 20 and 21. The event will be broacast live on SNSM’s Facebook page and the Sabha Radio.

