Jaswant Singh (1958-2021), Rawang

JASWANT SINGH S/O LATE GURBAK SINGH

17.05. 1958 – 13.12.2021

Village: Chugawa , Moga

Wife: Kuldip Kaur D/O Udham Singh

Children / Spouses:

Verdip Singh Gill Wife/Amanpreet Kaur

Kavinder Kaur Husband Darveer Singh

Jesmeet Kaur Gill

Jasonjit Singh Gill

Grandchildren: Arshreet Kaur, Avynoor Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 1030am to 1230pm, 14 December 2021 (Tuesday) at Loke Yew Shamsan Bhomi

Path da Bhog: TBA

Contact:

Jasonjit 019 2526675

Davi 012 6172023

| Entry: 13 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

