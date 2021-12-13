By Bhagwant Singh | Comment & Conversation |

It is sad that we are suffering from being engulfed in our dated ways of practicing our faith. We are blocked from access to the writings of our gurus by our rituals of wrapping up and putting the Guru to sleep in an air conditioned room on a king sized bed. We have no understanding of the content of the Sri Guru Granth Granth Sahib. It is seen as a collection of spiritual mantras that will solve our problems if we sat and recited or listened to them. How stupid can we get or have been programed into being.

We need to go out and educate our future generations to not only be great successes but also true ambassadors of Guru Nanak. We should focus on the values of Truth, Contentment, Compassion, Contemplation to have the wisdom to be right thinking beacons of our community and the rest of the world.

How we dress, or where we sit and eat or what ornaments or artifacts we adorn are only distractions that serve no purpose. Our sewa has to be more than preparing and eating parshad and Langar. It has to social welfare, education, health and community development including culture, literature and music. We need to be a foce for good and with that will come a compelling image of a united and forward looking Sikh community which is confident and content with itself. – Comment shared at Asia Samachar website, in response to Christianity’s onward march in Punjab; need for a strategic response (Asia Samacahar, 26 Nov 2021)

