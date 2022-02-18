Datin Satwant Kaur (fondly known as Sati) (1933 – 2022), Ampang

ਜਿਨੀ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਿਆਇਆ ਗਏ ਮਸਕਤਿ ਘਾਲਿ ॥

Those who have meditated on the Naam, the Name of the Lord, and departed after having worked by the sweat of their brows.

ਨਾਨਕ ਤੇ ਮੁਖ ਉਜਲੇ ਕੇਤੀ ਛੁਟੀ ਨਾਲਿ ॥੧॥

O Nanak, their faces are radiant in the Court of the Lord, and many are saved along with them!

DATIN SATWANT KAUR D/O BHAGWAN SINGH

(fondly known as Sati)

1.9.1933 – 12.2.2022

Husband: Dato Dr Harnam Singh

It is with an extremely heavy heart and incredible grief we inform you of her very unexpected but peaceful passing on 12th February 2022.

Those who knew her will always remember her life of simplicity and love, who passionately lived to serve God.

How deeply she is missed is impossible to describe but we take comfort in her full life led, surrounded by love amidst life’s trials and tribulations.

The family expresses its sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for their prayers and support in these difficult times.

Children / Spouses:

Ravinder Kaur / Aqbal Singh

Gurmeet Kaur / Jaswinder Singh

Aman Singh / Ritu Kular

Ranbir Singh / Sinead Daniels

Grandchildren:

Sandesh, Roshan, Sharan, Simren

Jasmeet

Nikhil, Natasha, Tanisha

Julia, Kelly

Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang – Ulu Kelang on Sunday, 27th February 2022 from 9am to 12pm. Guru Ka Langar will be served thereafter.

Contact:

Meeta 016 – 398 4119

Aman 012 – 215 3210

Ritu 013 – 355 1501

| Entry: 18 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

