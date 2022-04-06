RM650k in 4 years. Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia intends to ramp up financial aid





Harbans Singh Gill Kaleke

Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (SWSM) had given just over RM650,000 in financial aid to need Sikh families in the last four years. This averaged out to slightly more than RM160,000 annually.

The actual breakdown, according to details provided by the society, was as follows: RM146,700 in 2018, RM181,901 in 2019, RM195,450 in 2020 and RM128,150 in 2021.

Among others, the society runs the “Adopt A Family” scheme. Here, the society shares details of needy families with potential donors who can adopt them for one or two years. It can also involve additional assistance such as providing guidance to children’s education and school uniforms.

“This way, you know exactly where your donation is going and how it is used,” SWSM president Harbans Singh Gill Kaleke told Asia Samachar.

Harbans assumed the role, taking over from Tarlochan Singh Dhaliwal, at SWSM’s 40th annual general meeting (AGM) on Feb 27. Harbans, who joined the society as a committee member in 1988, had previously served as the honorary secretary (1998 to 2001) and president (2001 to 2014).

The society welcomes assistance in the form of donations, contributions or adopting a needy Sikh family. Membership fee is RM250 plus a donation of RM250 (total RM500). Email tjgill62@gmail.com or Whatsapp (+60 13 330 1011) to request for a membership form. Official receipts are issued for all payments.

The society’s bank account details are as follows – Account Name: Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia; Bank Name: CIMB Bank; Account No: 8001216563.

SWSM OFFICE BEARERS FOR 2022 / 2024

President: Harbans Singh Gill Kaleke (+60 13 330 1011)

Vice President: Balvinder Kaur (+60 12 200 6008)

Secretary: Aman Singh (+60 12 200 6008)

Assistant Secretary: Achhinda Singh (+60 19 228 9579)

Treasurer: Ravinder Singh Gill (+60 19 231 8997)

Committee Members:

Hardip Kaur (+60 16 204 0336)

Sukhdev Singh (+60 19 319 6939)

Tara Singh (+60 13 353 8822)

Santokh Singh (+60 12 666 1422)

Mahinder Kaur (+60 16 680 8370)

﻿

