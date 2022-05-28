Mohinder Kaur: Relentless zeal to helping others

Singapore community worker Mohinder Kaur passed away on 26 May 2022, at the age of 88. The doors of her house were always open for anyone who sought love and comfort, writes a family member

Mohinder Kaur – Photo: Family

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Born in 1933, Mata Mohinder Kaur epitomized the noblest qualities of true faith in Waheguru, selfless service, eternal optimism and the belief that “God resides within all”. Her life of self-sacrifice was inspired by the following Sikh models:

Perpetual faith of Bibi Nanki,

Dedicated spirit of sewa by Mata Khivi,

Chardi kalaa of Mai Bhago and Mata Gujri,

Sarbat da bhala (blessings for everyone) as conceptualized in Gurbani (Ardas)

From a young age, she believed in sharing what she had with others, no matter how little she had. Despite being surrounded by hardships during her youth, she always set aside whatever extra she had for the sake of others. Her generosity towards others was her guiding principle throughout her life and grew proportionally as time blessed her with the fruits of life. Her kindness and philanthropic endeavours earned her immense respect and deep love from people around her.

The doors of her house were always open for anyone who sought love and comfort (she fostered 14 orphans of different races and faith before she had children of her own).

Even in her advanced age, she dedicated herself entirely to making people’s lives better by financially sponsoring the education of needy children and paying the medical expenses of the physically disabled (eg. Alan Ho and Serena K, amongst others).

She grew up in a kampung (village) and while the world shifted around her as time passed, the kampung spirit was always a part of her essence. Her warm demeanor and compassion for others invoked nostalgia of the kampong’s community, allowing her to connect with people on a deeper level. To her, life was not bound by the material goods one has, but by one’s ability to live to the fullest and cherish a new day full of hope and opportunities.

She had the capacity to always see the glass half-full instead of half-empty. She constantly projected her unflappable optimism and inspired others to overcome life’s challenges with confidence.

She gracefully proved that she would not stop and deter from her path regardless of the innumerable obstacles she faced at different stages of her life. Hers was a story of utmost determination, undying spirit and indomitable courage. When life threw her a curveball, she did not succumb to the situation but instead succeeded in finding a new direction to her life (eg. instrumental in initiating her husband Kartar Singh Dalamnangal‘s refurbishing and real estate business). She was a woman who definitely lived life on her own terms without bowing down to anyone. Her insurmountable determination, rock solid dedication and constant zeal to reach zenith was remarkable and inspired by the indomitable strength she possessed.

She believed in keeping one’s faith strong and in helping others to make the journey of their lives much easier (she was a long-term donor and sponsor in two charitable NGOs in Punjab for female orphans). Her relentless zeal and resilience become a source of encouragement for those around her, especially those who were dealing with adverse situations in their life (eg. relatives and various others in the community). She was the backbone and support system who stood shoulder to shoulder in helping many achieve success in their lives.

(The article was written by a family member. Mohinder Kaur, affectionately known as Bibi Mendro, passed away on 26 May 2021, at the age of 88.)

RELATED STORY:

Lighted candle (Asia Samachar, 28 Aug 2017)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here