12 Sikh women conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

A dozen Sikh women on their way to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro – Photo: AWMB Instagram

By Asia Samachar | Tanzania |

A dozen Sikh women mustered the courage and determination to take on a once-in-a-lifetime challenge. Earlier this week, they conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

“Summiting was HARD. The hardest thing any of us have done. Tears. Sickness. Injuries. Moments of doubt, anger & frustration. But also moments of divine intervention, of our Sangat showing up for us and Guru Sahib’s hand holding us,” reads an entry at the group’s Instagram page. Go here for more snippets and photos.

The participants, aged from 29-62, were powered by the Asian Women Mean Business (AWMB) networking group. One thing they had in mind: to smash stereotypes of South Asian women.

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. Standing at 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level, it is the fourth most topographically prominent peak on Earth.

A dozen Sikh women on their way to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro – Photo: AWMB Instagram

We did it! The women at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro – Photo: AWMB Instagram

A dozen Sikh women on their way to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro – Photo: AWMB Instagram

RELATED STORY:

This little girl is me; I am her. Asia Samachar, 13 Oct 2021)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here